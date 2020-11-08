Check out Patrick Mahomes' unusual pre-snap motion before throwing TD dime

We hope there’s a terrific backstory to the Kansas City Chiefs’ first touchdown of their Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers, a game the Chiefs held on to win 33-31.

Much like the Chiefs’ brilliant red-zone play from Super Bowl LIV, this play on Sunday featured some unusual pre-snap movement.

Watch on this one as Patrick Mahomes goes in motion, then comes back toward center, takes the snap and bootlegs back toward the wide side of the field he initially motioned to.

Can you remember a quarterback going in motion and then coming back to take the snap? We cannot.

Oh, and naturally Mahomes capped the play with a dime to a wide-open Demarcus Robinson for a score.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) More

Andy Reid has always been as creative an offensive mind as there has been in the game for years. He plucked the idea for the Super Bowl play from the 1948 Rose Bowl, after all.

So we can’t wait to hear the genesis of Sunday’s beauty against the Panthers.

That is, if there is one. This might just be an original creation from the football laboratory of Reid or Mahomes, which knows no bounds.

