Check it out: Notre Dame’s top 2024 recruits on campus

A couple of Notre Dame‘s stars of tomorrow were on campus today. Those being 2024 commitments C.J. Carr and Cam Williams. The future Notre Dame signal caller took to Twitter to share a few photos from his most recent visit to South Bend. Although not a guarantee, it certainly seems like both have their future numbers picked out.

Obviously keeping the commitments of a couple of top-50 overall players in the 2024 cycle is important but what is also necessary is having them on campus to help recruit the rest of their class. Carr has been very vocal about helping recruit more talent to Notre Dame. There is a very long way to go but having a top-six national wide receiver and a top-five quarterback are a couple of pretty good places to start.

Related

2024 college football recruiting team rankings as of March 24, 2023 College football recruiting: State-by-state talent output in 2023 Notre Dame 2023 wide receiver commit is recruiting a quarterback for the class Notre Dame welcomes in 2024 Michigan lineman this weekend

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire