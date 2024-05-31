Check out Nikola Vucevic’s best highlights of the 2023-24 Bulls season

The Chicago Bulls had a very mediocre 2023-24 season. After missing the playoffs the season prior, they wanted to continue to push forward. And while they began the year on a rough note, they turned things around a bit, finishing the regular season in the Play-In Tournament, where they eventually lost to the Miami Heat (for the second year in a row).

One guy who had a fairly subpar season based on his standards was big man Nikola Vucevic. The Chicago center averaged a double-double again, and he had some bright spots, but compared to his past seasons, he just wasn’t the same player.

That said, he still had his fair share of highlights. The Bulls’ official YouTube channel recently posted a video of Vucevic’s best highlights from the 2023-24 season.

This year, Vucevic averaged 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 48.4% from the floor and a disappointing 29.4% from behind the three-point line.

