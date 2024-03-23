Advertisement

Check out must-see highlights from Victor Wembanyama against Grizzlies

NBC Sports
·1 min read
Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs
Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs

A few times a game, Victor Wembanyama bends the reality of what you think is possible on a basketball court.

He did that a few times in putting up 31 points with 16 boards and three blocks against the Grizzlies Friday night, and this play was at the top of that list.

As much as we talk about Wembanyama's fast-growing comfort and plays on the offensive end, it's on defense where he is making more of a difference. This play sums up the impact he now has on that end.

As great as Wembanyama and Devin Vassell was (27 points), it was Jaren Jackson Jr. who had the biggest play of the night, hitting the game-winner to cap off his 28-point night.