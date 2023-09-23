The check is in the mail: Tygers enjoy a big payday by beating Lex in OCC showdown

LEXINGTON — It’s hard to put a monetary value on winning an Ohio Cardinal Conference football championship, but if Mansfield Senior does it for the first time since 2017 it’s definitely worth at least $2,500.

That’s the prize check the Tygers’ football program earned Friday night by thumping Lexington 37-10 in a showdown between the last two remaining unbeaten teams in the OCC.

By vote of the fans, it was selected as the Game of the Week by Browns Youth Football, the official youth and high school football Twitter account of the Cleveland Browns. Both teams knew going in it could result in a big payday.

Jokingly asked if he has already cashed the check, Tyger coach Chioke Bradley smiled and said, “I can’t wait to get it. We’ll take it. We aren’t too proud to beg. We’ve never said no to money.”

They repeatedly said no, however, to a Lex offense that could never find its stride.

While the Tygers fell just one point shy of their highest scoring output this season, much of Friday’s celebration centered around the play of the defense – particularly the Tyger “chain” gang.

Browns representatives spent most of the game looking to drape a gaudy Brownie the Elf turnover chain around the neck of players who came up with takeaways. All of them ended up being Tygers – senior defensive back Ja’Ontay O’Bryant (interception), junior linebacker Nate Dismuke (interception) and senior lineman Carmelo Smith (fumble recovery).

In the end, it was 6-4, 230-pound junior linebacker Maurice Bradley II who got to keep the chain as the Browns reps awarded him Defensive Player of the Game. He finished with 14 tackles, including six solos, a sack and a blocked punt as the Tygers improved to 4-2 and 3-0 in the OCC.

“(The chain) feels good. This is a big opportunity for me,” said Bradley, as he posed for pictures with the silver bling. “This win was big for our defense. We can’t be on the field all night. We have to make stops to get the offense possessions. We just go out and play ball the way we was taught.”

No chains for the Tyger offense, just five touchdowns. Senior quarterback Duke Reese accounted for four of them, rushing for two and passing for two.

Mansfield Senior's Carmelo Smith sports the Brownie Turnover chain during the Tygers' big win over Lexington on Friday night.

Two minutes into the game, Reese ripped off a 30-yard TD run and added a 13-yard scoring run moments later after a botched snap out of punt formation by Lex.

Down two touchdowns before some of the fans could probably find their seats was the kind of start a sophomore-led Lex team could not afford. Especially a home team playing without sophomore Seven Allen, one of its top playmakers.

“Spotting them 14 points, credit to them,” said Andrew Saris, whose Minutemen fell to 3-3, 2-1. “But our kids are fighters, and that’s something we have to hold onto.

“(The Tygers) have an extremely aggressive defense, and they even make it hard to throw the ball because they’re coming at you. That’s something we’ll have to look at. Are there things we can do differently when we continue to see pressure and an aggressive mindset?”

Lex quarterback Joe Caudill was 15 of 29 passing for 260 yards, most of his success on deep balls to fellow sophomore Brayden Fogle. But after their 65-yard scoring connection and a 25-yard field goal by Will Perkins drew the Minutemen within 21-10 with 5:47 left in the first half, they never found the scoring column again.

The 6-4, 215-pound Fogle was a huge bright spot with eight catches for 199 yards.

“His role is so much more this year,” Saris said. “He does a great job on the defensive line. We’re young and don’t have the greatest depth and he takes a lot of snaps.

“It’s pretty grueling and then we ask him to make big plays for us offensively.”

Mansfield Senior's Maurice Bradley II sports the Browns turnover chain during a win over Lexington on Friday night.

Thanks to the fast start with his feet, Reese was Senior High’s leading rusher with 83 yards on 10 carries. Senior running back Jamir Petty added 48 yards on 9 attempts, 28 of those yards coming on a TD run that put Lex in a 21-0 hole in the first quarter.

“It was the flow of the game … instincts,” Reese said of his early running success. “I seen (the openings), I ran and had a little bit of success.”

That’s like saying the Tyger defense had a little bit of success. They had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions, holding Lex to 37 yards rushing on 30 attempts.

Dismuke finished with 10 tackles to go with his pick and also had a 25-yard TD catch. Junior lineman Symirr Phillips had 7 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. On the season, he now has a team-high 7.5 sacks to Bradley’s 7.

The Tygers even tackled Caudill in the end zone for a safety.

Excluding the 20 points three-time defending OCC champ West Holmes scored two weeks ago after the Tygers built an insurmountable 31-8 lead, Senior High has given up only 32 points in the other 11 quarters of league play while forcing 9 turnovers.

On the season, the Tygers have 18 sacks, 37 tackles for loss and 9 interceptions.

“We put a lot of hats on the (opponent’s) run game,” coach Bradley said. “We don’t just stand there. We move. You can’t just tee off on our defensive line. We slant and angle … and we bring those ‘backers. It’s hard to gauge where our guys are.

“Then you sprinkle in a little toughness. Those dudes are tough, man, especially in our league.”

In the wildest sequence of the game, senior defensive lineman Carmelo Smith recovered a muffed punt and took it in for a touchdown, only to have it wiped out by penalty. On the very next play, the last of the third quarter, it was almost deja vu. Smith recovered another muffed punt at the Lex 17 and even though he didn’t score it led to the Tygers’ final points of the night – a 14-yard pass from Reese to O’Bryant.

Mansfield Senior's Ja'Ontay O'Bryant sports the Browns turnover chain during a win over Lexington on Friday night.

Smith earned the right to pose in the direction of Tyger fans, with the Browns chain around his neck, as teammates crowded around to celebrate with him.

He said getting the chance to wear the chain made up for losing the TD.

“It definitely does,” Smith said. “I like that (chain) a lot. I’m glad the Browns came out and supported us like that.”

The Browns, who are off to a great start defensively, would certainly appreciate the way the Tyger D has performed the last three weeks in taking sole possession of the OCC lead.

“Defense is all about the gameplan and playing with heart,” Smith said. “That’s all it’s about.”

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: The check is in the mail: Tygers enjoy a big payday by beating Lex in OCC showdown