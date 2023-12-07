Check out which local players were named to the Division IV and V All-Ohio Football Teams

CHILLICOTHE − The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its selections for its Division IV and V All-Ohio football teams on Tuesday afternoon. The Division VI and VII teams were released on Monday.

Division IV

Unioto led local teams with six players earning various honors in Division IV. Newton Hoops was named First Team All-Ohio at quarterback and Jordan Perkins was named All-Ohio Second Team at offensive line. Hoops led the Scioto Valley Conference with 2,562 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, while also completing 62.7% of his passes.

Zane Trace's Blake Phillips (4) breaks through the Waverly defense on his way to score a touchdown in football action at Zane Trace High School on August 25, 2023, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Blake Hoops and Caden Cutright earned Honorable Mentions as wide receivers, Lucas Hanes earned an Honorable Mention as a kicker and Ashton Crace earned an Honorable Mention as a defensive back. Hoops and Cutright posted 722 receiving yards and 655 receiving yards respectively, and Crace posted four interceptions and 49 total tackles.

For Waverly, Jase Hurd earned a Third Team All-Ohio nod after leading the Tigers in rushing yards this season. Kody Swords, Nate Welsh and Quinton Hurd also earned Honorable Mentions at wide receiver, offensive line and linebacker, respectively.

Division V

Zane Trace led local Division V teams for All-Ohio mentions after having four players named. Blake Phillips earned Third Team honors after rushing for 1,010 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior year. Spencer Brower was named to the Third Team Defense for accruing 102 total tackles, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries. Aaden Dunn and J.T. Jenkins also earned Honorable Mentions at wide receiver and offensive line, respectively.

Piketon had three players find a spot on the list. Zane Brownfield earned a Third Team Defense honor for picking up 112 tackles through the season. Brent McGuire was named an Honorable Mention after picking up 813 receiving yards and a conference-leading 13 touchdown receptions, and Gabe Lamerson was named an Honorable Mention for his work on the offensive line.

Westfall had two players make the list. Bryce Wickline was named an Honorable Mention after passing for 2,504 yards and 26 touchdowns, and Trent Walters earned an Honorable Mention at wide receiver. Walters led the SVC with 893 receiving yards and tied McGuire with 13 touchdown receptions this season.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: OPSWA releases All-Ohio Football Teams for Division IV and V