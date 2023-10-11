Check out Lexi Thompson’s souped-up dressing room at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open

LAS VEGAS — When Lexi Thompson found out she’d been granted a sponsor exemption into the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, she had no intention of heaping demands on the tournament’s organizers. In fact, the LPGA star simply wanted to fit in, to be one of the gang.

But since she’s set to become the first female to play on the PGA Tour since Brittany Lincicome did so at the 2018 Barbasol Championship, those behind the scenes at the TPC Summerlin event wanted to make sure Thompson felt comfortable in her surroundings.

So just a few yards behind the driving range sits a substantial RV, one that gives Thompson plenty of room to relax and prepare for the day’s action.

The 11-time LPGA winner admitted this week it was more than she expected.

More: Lexi Thompson’s career in photos | These are the 7 women to play on the PGA Tour

“It’s amazing. I mean, I open it up and there’s a bed in there. There were some La-Z-Boys. I’m like, all right if you can’t find me, I’m gonna be in here just relaxing,” Thompson told Golfweek. “I was definitely surprised.”

Thompson isn’t one to typically lounge in the dressing room anyway. She’s known more for getting in and out quickly, so even though she’s appreciative of the special setup, she certainly didn’t need it.

Organizers of the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open provided Lexi Thompson with a souped-up RV to serve as a dressing room at TPC Summerlin. (Contributed photo)

“She rarely spends any time in the dressing room,” said Brett Falkoff, who represents Thompson as well as others like Bryson DeChambeau. “I mean, a lot of times she puts her shoes on in the car. But it really is a great setup for her.”

While Thompson and parents Scott and Judy have enjoyed the comforts of the unique setup, the real winner has been Lexi’s dog, Leo.

“My dog is in there living the life this week,” she said with a smile.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek