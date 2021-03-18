Check out the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire Podcast.

This week’s episode is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news.

Everything from the latest info on the team to fantasy football advice will be covered, along with some opinions on the betting lines, all with a focus on the Steelers.

This week, Ryan and I try to find some sort of silver lining from all the free-agent losses. We also talk about what Pittsburgh could be planning to replace upwards of six top players between both sides of the football. Not the most upbeat of podcasts but this is how free agency works for the Steelers.

You can listen to this episode and every episode from the season below:

As always, you can catch a new episode each Thursday on Apple Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

