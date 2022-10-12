Check out Josh Allen’s passing chart vs. the Steelers

Once could say it was an above average day for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

In the 38-3 win for the Bills, Buffalo’s QB played so well that his passing chart… barely fit on the page.

NFL’s Next Gen Stats broke down every pass from Allen against the Steelers. There were plenty of green dots all over the place, indicating that Allen spread things out.

But the best part, as was the case on Sunday, was Allen’s deep touchdown passes.

Receiver Gabe Davis hauled both in, and on the chart, they barely fit.

Check out the chart below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire