Check out Jayson Tatum’s college highlights at Duke

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is very proud of his time as a member of the Duke University men’s basketball team. During his lone season in the NCAAs, Tatum earned all ACC All-Freshman team honors and a third team All-ACC selection, while generating plenty of highlights along the way.

Tatum missed the first 8 games of his college career with a foot injury, but eventually had a productive freshman campaign with Duke. He helped lead the Blue Devils to a win in the 2017 ACC Championship game and a No. 2 seed in that year’s NCAA Tournament. Tatum and the Dukies were sent home early in the second-round, however.

That spring, the Celtics went on to select Tatum with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Let’s take a look at some of the best plays from Tatum’s time with Duke, courtesy of the NCAA’s March Madness YouTube page.

