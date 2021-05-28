Check it out: Jaylon Smith unveils new, old number

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
Earlier this week we found out that former Notre Dame star Jaylon Smith now of the Dallas Cowboys was changing his number from the 54 he’s worn his entire NFL career to the nine he wore with the Fighting Irish.

Now we have our first photo of Smith in his new, old jersey number as Smith took to Twitter to show off wearing the number nine jersey for the Cowboys.

Smith is the first Cowboys player to wear number nine since Tony Romo was quarterbacking the team from 2004-2016.

Smith has made 498 tackles, nine sacks, a pair of interceptions, and six forced fumbles during his time in Dallas.

