Check out the Jags’ class in this CBS Sports mock draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have 10 picks to make in the 2021 NFL draft, and after a free agency period in which they added several depth players at positions of need, there are a lot of directions they can go. The early rounds are especially crucial this year, as Jacksonville has four selections in the first two rounds. Play those cards well, and it should add four players who can start next season.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan ran a mock draft for the Jaguars using The Draft Network’s mock draft machine, and he came away with an interesting class that hits on most positions of need. However, as is the case with most mock drafts, there were some negatives, notably the fact that he doesn’t have them taking a tight end.

However, he does have the Jags coming away with several offensive weapons while adding even more depth defensively. Here’s his full mock draft:

No. 1 - Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It's getting a bit redundant talking about this, but there's absolutely no indication that the Jaguars have any plans here other than to take Lawrence. Drafting quarterbacks in the first round hasn't historically gone well for Jacksonville, but it's never landed a prospect like him. He could prove to be the spark this franchise has needed for decades.

No. 25 - Safety Trevon Moehrig (Texas Christian)

Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) reacts after making an interception during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Moehrig is a popular pick here, and it makes sense why. He could very well be the draft's top safety, and he'd be a major upgrade starting opposite free agent signing Rayshawn Jenkins. If he's on the board, Jacksonville will likely secure its future in the secondary.

Story continues

No. 33 - Defensive Tackle Christian Barmore (Alabama)

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) in the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars still need more help on the defensive front, particularly on the interior. They have a young pair of edge rushers in Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, and throwing Barmore into the mix on the inside could be tantalizing for Jacksonville. Receiver would be another option here, but in a deep class, the Jags can afford to wait if they want.

No. 45 - Receiver Rondale Moore (Purdue)

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) stiff arms Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (3) after evading Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Cfb Purdue Vs Nebraska

This simulation rewarded patience at receiver for the Jags, as they come away with one of the biggest playmakers in the class. Moore's a bit undersized, and there's a reason he's not considered among the top players in this year's receiver class, but he'd be a nice pickup in the middle of the second round.

No. 65 - Offensive Tackle Brady Christensen (BYU)

Oct 2, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU’ quarterback Zach Wilson, right, celebrates teammate Brady Christensen (67) after scoring against Louisiana Tech in the second half during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Mandatory Credit: Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Christensen had a phenomenal pro day and he had a lot of experience in his three years as a starter in college. According to Pro Football Focus, he had the lowest quarterback pressure percentage allowed of any tackle since 2014. The class is said to be solid at offensive tackle according to draft pundits, and Christensen, who blocked for likely No. 2 pick Zach Wilson in college, would be a solid value addition.

No. 106 - Running Back Trey Sermon (Ohio State)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Trey Sermon (8) grabs the face mask of Clemson Tigers safety Joseph Charleston (18) as he runs upfield during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 49-28.

College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl

Though he's the first Buckeye to appear in this class, Jags coach Urban Meyer never coached him in college. Sermon began his career at Oklahoma before transferring to Ohio State for his final season, where he helped it to a national championship appearance. A big, powerful back, he'd be a nice compliment to James Robinson.

No. 130 - EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo (Vanderbilt)

Oct 31, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Snoop Conner (right) is stopped in the backfield by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A lengthy edge rusher at 6-foot-6 (and 276 pounds), Odeyingbo is coming off a 5.5 sack final season at Vanderbilt. Though Jacksonville has added help in the defensive trenches, Odeyingbo would be a smart selection to potentially help them as a 3-4 defensive end. The team lost out on Tyson Alualu, who could've helped in the interior and should look to the draft for a potential replacement.

No. 145 - Cornerback Rodarius Williams (Oklahoma State)

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Rodarius Williams (8) looks down the line during the fourth quarter of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville added Shaquill Griffin from Seattle at corner and retained Sidney Jones and Tre Herndon, but they add more depth at the position here with Williams, who was a three-year starter in college at Oklahoma State.

No. 170 - Receiver Anthony Schwartz (Auburn)

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) catches a long pass for a touchdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Auburn defeated Tennessee 30-17.

The Jags add some more speed to the receiving corps with Schwartz, who is also a track star. He ran a blazing 4.26 second 40-yard dash at the Tigers' pro day, and between him and Moore, Lawrence would have a lot of athleticism to work with at the receiver position.

No. 249 - Return Specialist Avery Williams (Boise State)

Oct 31, 2020; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos cornerback Avery Williams (26) scores an eighty-eight yard kickoff return in the second half against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Though he also saw action at cornerback in college, Williams' contributions were primarily made on special teams, where he was one of the country's best returners. He had nine career return touchdowns in college, including a 99-yard return in 2020.

1

1