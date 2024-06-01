Check out these images from IHSAA girls track and field state meet
The state's best girls track and field athletes competed for 2024 IHSAA titles in Bloomington at Indiana University on Friday night.
The New Orleans Pelicans have opted not to take the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft as part of the Anthony Davis trade. The Pelicans will take the Lakers' pick next year.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Carter played five seasons with the franchise, helping them to the second round twice.
Wembanyama and Holmgren received 99 of a possible 99 first first-place votes.
Jayson Tatum and Al Horford came up big for the Celtics against a short-handed but scrappy opponent.
With the right summer moves and expected health, there's no reason to believe the Thunder couldn't win the whole thing next season.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Western Conference Finals, and discuss the future of the Timberwolves, before previewing the 2024 NBA Finals.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Mitchell is missing his second consecutive game.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Newport Beach police said in January Giddey wouldn't face criminal charges.
For the first time in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals.
The Nuggets have the best player in basketball in Nikola Jokić, and he should have at least another 5-6 years left of MVP-caliber play.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Travis Kelce crashed the White House podium last year. This time, he received a direct invitation.