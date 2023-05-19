Check out these highlights of new Steelers WR Hakeem Butler

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a knack for finding hidden gems at wide receiver in the NFL draft. But maybe this time the Steelers found that gem via free agency. After passing on a wide receiver in the draft, Pittsburgh opted instead to sign Hakeem Butler and they might have once again struck gold with a stud receiver who just needs the right team.

Butler was a former fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019. But despite a stellar career at Iowa State, he was never able to get any traction in the NFL.

However, Butler took advantage of a single season in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks to get things back on track and finally flash those skills he showed in college. Check out these highlights of the Steelers newest wide receiver from college and the XFL.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire