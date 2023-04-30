Check out these highlights of new Broncos WR Marvin Mims

The Denver Broncos traded up to select wide receiver Marvin Mims with the 63rd pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft last Friday.

Mims played college football at Oklahoma, where he starred for three seasons. Mims had his best collegiate season in 2022, collecting 54 catches on 1,083 yards and six touchdowns.

At 5-11 and 182 pounds, Mims will look to add speed and range to the Broncos’ wide receiver corps. Watching Mims in the newly-constructed Sean Payton version of Denver’s offense should be exciting, and he will undoubtedly provide a big spark on special teams as well.

Below, check out Mims’ highlights from his time with the Sooners last season:

