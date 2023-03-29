Check out these highlights of new Broncos WR Marquez Callaway

The Denver Broncos recently signed wide receiver Marquez Callaway to a one-year contract for the 2023 NFL season. Callaway is a huge sign for the Broncos, as the upcoming fourth-year receiver spent two seasons under the new Broncos head coach Sean Payton in 2020 and 2021.

Under Payton, Callaway tallied 67 catches for 905 yards, and six touchdowns. He had his best season in 2021, totaling 46 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

With Callaway’s familiarity in Payton’s system, he can be a significant piece in helping other Broncos players with the installation of the offense during and offseason. Plus, at 6-2, 204 pounds, Callaway gives the Broncos a physical wideout with size.

Payton’s offense is known for its high-octane scoring and explosive plays. With Callaway in the mix, he gives Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson a new piece to his arsenal of weapons, joining Jerry Jeudy and Cortland Sutton.

Below, check out some of Callaway’s highlights during his time with the Saints:

If the video does not play here, you can watch it on YouTube.

Broncos fans will get their first look at Callaway when the team holds training camp practices open to the public this summer.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos coach Sean Payton considers Mike Westhoff a Hall of Fame coordinator 5 best coaches in Denver Broncos history Broncos offensive line coach started 94 games and won a Super Bowl as a player Denver Broncos' top-10 all-time leaders in rushing yards Broncos fan creates beautiful uniform concept

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire