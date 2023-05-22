Check out these highlights of new Broncos TE Nate Adkins

After trading for Adam Trautman during the NFL draft last month, the Denver Broncos added additional depth at tight end by signing South Carolina’s Nate Adkins as an undrafted free agent.

Adkins (6-3, 252 pounds) will be buried on the team’s depth chart behind Greg Dulcich, Trautman, Albert Okwuegbunam and Chris Manhertz, but he’ll get a chance to impress during training camp and preseason this summer.

It’s possible that Adkins could be a candidate for a hybrid tight end/fullback role, similar to the position Andrew Beck used to play in Denver. If that’s the case, he might be a candidate to serve as Michael Burton’s backup, presumably from the practice squad.

Adkins totaled 13 receptions for 168 yards last fall. Before transferring to South Carolina, Adkins played at East Tennessee State, catching 33 passes for 357 yards in 2021. Often used as a blocker in college, Adkins won’t be featured as a receiving tight end if he makes the 53-man roster.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire