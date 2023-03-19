Check out these highlights of new Broncos TE Chris Manhertz

The Denver Broncos signed tight end Chris Manhertz to a two-year, $6 million contract earlier this week, adding him to a TE room that includes Greg Dulcich and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Unlike Dulchich and “Albert O,” Manhert’s primary contributions will not come as a receiver. Manhertz has just 24 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns through seven seasons (104 games) in the NFL, but he was a priority for the Broncos in free agency thanks to his blocking ability.

Tip of the Spear Football has dubbed him the No. 1 blocking tight end in football, both in run blocking and pass protection.

TOTSF’s YouTube page shared a video in 2019 showing Manhertz going up against Shaq Barrett and Chandler Jones in one-on-one scenarios and coming out on top. It’s offensive tackle-level blocking:

And for fans who find it hard to get excited about blocking clips, here are some of Manhertz’s receiving highlights with the Jacksonville Jaguars (plus a few more blocking clips):

It’s not a glamorous job, but a blocking tight end is an important position in the NFL. Manhertz figures to be a key member of Sean Payton’s offense this fall.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire