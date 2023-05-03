Check out these highlights of new Broncos safety JL Skinner

The Denver Broncos picked Boise State safety JL Skinner in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft last week.

Skinner (6-4, 209 pounds) was projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, so landing him late in the draft could prove to be a big steal for the Broncos.

Skinner did not work out at the NFL combine after suffering a torn pectoral muscle, and that might have contributed to his fall in the draft.

Skinner, a hard-hitting safety, could prove to be especially useful for Denver in coverage against tight ends. He earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2022 after totaling 65 tackles, five pass breakups and four interceptions as a senior.

Here are Skinner’s highlights from his time with college football’s Broncos:

In Denver, Skinner will likely contribute primarily on special teams as a rookie while competing for rotational snaps in the secondary. He seems unlikely to start over Caden Sterns in Week 1, but Skinner has long-term starter upside.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire