Check out these highlights of new Broncos RB Blake Watson

The Denver Broncos signed former Memphis Tigers running back Blake Watson as an undrafted free agent earlier this month. Watson is an experienced football player, playing four years at Old Dominion (2020 was a redshirt due to COVID, and the team canceled the season) before finishing his super redshirt season at Memphis.

In his last season, he rushed for 1,152 yards on 192 carries with 14 touchdowns. He also proved to be a threat on the receiving end, tallying 53 catches, 485 yards and three touchdowns.

In today’s NFL, Watson could be an ideal double-threat running back for the Broncos if he can reach that plateau.

However, Watson could face an uphill battle to make the team. Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine are currently running backs one and two, and Jaleel McLaughlin did a great job spelling the two. So if Watson doesn’t make the team, his experience can pay dividends on the practice squad or maybe an active roster spot down the road.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire