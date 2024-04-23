Check out these highlights of new Broncos QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is the new quarterback for the Denver Broncos as of Monday. The former first-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft received his trade papers from the New York Jets, and unless the Broncos draft a quarterback, Wilson might have a legitimate chance to start in Denver.

Wilson’s three years with the Jets were tumultuous — he finished 11-21 as a starter, had knee surgery in 2022, and got benched twice that season. Then Aaron Rodgers arrived, but Wilson got his job back after Rodgers went down with an injury.

With the Broncos, though, Wilson will get another chance to become a starter and a productive player in this league. And with Broncos head coach Sean Payton in tow, Wilson has a chance to prove NFL pundits and fans wrong.

To prepare for the arrival of Wilson, check out some of his top highlights from his time with the New York Jets.

