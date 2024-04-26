Check out these highlights of new Broncos QB Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos made a first-round pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 2021 on Thursday night, selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix 12th overall.

Nix was a three-year starter at Auburn, before transferring to the University of Oregon for two seasons. Nix finished third in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting, after a season of career highs.

In 2023, Nix passed for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and three interceptions with a 77.4 percent completion percentage.

In two seasons with the Ducks, he had almost as many completions as he did in three seasons with the Tigers (628 at Auburn, 658 at Oregon).

Check out his highlights below:

Nix joins a quarterback room that recently added former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson in the past week.

Nix was the sixth quarterback selected in the first round (as of publication), behind Michael Penix Jr, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy, which ties an NFL record. The number of quarterbacks ties the famous 1983 NFL draft, when former Broncos quarterback and future Hall of Famer John Elway was taken first overall.

