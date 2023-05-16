Check out these highlights of new Broncos QB Ben DiNucci

The Denver Broncos are bringing in Ben DiNucci to serve as a backup quarterback in 2023. At the time of this writing, the deal is not yet official but it is expected to be signed on Tuesday.

DiNucci will get an opportunity to serve as the Broncos’ third-string quarterback this summer behind QB1 Russell Wilson and QB2 Jarrett Stidham. DiNucci will be joining his second NFL team and his third professional team.

DiNucci, 26, previously spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2020-2021) and Seattle Sea Dragons (2023) before landing in Denver. Today, we’re taking a quick look back at the QB’s career highlights so far.

Ben DiNucci college highlights

DiNucci played at Pitt from 2015-2017 followed by a two-year stint at James Madison from 2018-2019. He earned first-team All-CAA honors in 2019 and was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,441 and 29 touchdowns in his final college season.

Ben DiNucci NFL highlights

DiNucci was picked by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in three games as a rookie and earned one start (a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles). DiNucci completed 53.5% of his passes for 219 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in Dallas. He was sacked seven times and rushed six times for 22 yards.

Ben DiNucci XFL highlights

DiNucci led the XFL in passing yards (2,671) and ranked second in touchdown passes (20) this year. He also led the league in interceptions (13). DiNucci went 7-3 as a starter with Seattle in the regular season.

