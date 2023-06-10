Check out these highlights of new Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark

The Denver Broncos are signing former Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark to a one-year, $5.5 million contract that includes up to $2 million in additional incentives.

This is a timely signing for the Broncos as outside linebacker Baron Browning recently underwent knee surgery. That puts Browning’s early-season status in question, and Clark will give the team a starting-caliber option if Browning is sidelined to begin the year.

Once Browning is healthy, Clark will likely serve as a rotational pass rusher behind Browning and Randy Gregory. Clark totaled 9.5 sacks over the last two seasons in 29 starts with the Chiefs.

Here are Clark’s highlights:

And a look into the throwback machine:

2018

2019

2020

Clark, who will turn 30 next month, has recorded 131 quarterback hits and 58.5 sacks in eight seasons (120 games).

