Check out these highlights of new Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark
The Denver Broncos are signing former Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark to a one-year, $5.5 million contract that includes up to $2 million in additional incentives.
This is a timely signing for the Broncos as outside linebacker Baron Browning recently underwent knee surgery. That puts Browning’s early-season status in question, and Clark will give the team a starting-caliber option if Browning is sidelined to begin the year.
Once Browning is healthy, Clark will likely serve as a rotational pass rusher behind Browning and Randy Gregory. Clark totaled 9.5 sacks over the last two seasons in 29 starts with the Chiefs.
Here are Clark’s highlights:
And a look into the throwback machine:
2018
2019
2020
Clark, who will turn 30 next month, has recorded 131 quarterback hits and 58.5 sacks in eight seasons (120 games).