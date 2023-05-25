Check out these highlights of new Broncos pass rusher Thomas Incoom

The Denver Broncos did not select any pass rushers in 2023 NFL draft this spring, but they did sign Central Michigan’s Thomas Incoom as a college free agent following the draft.

Incoom (6-2, 265 pounds) spent three seasons at Valdosta State (Division II) before transferring to Central Michigan ahead of the 2021 season. Over the last two years with the Chippewas, Inccom totaled 85 tackles (27.5 behind the line), 15.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown in 24 games.

Incoom was then invited to the Senior Bowl and he stood out Mobile, Alabama. Here are some of his highlights from Senior Bowl practices:

Incoom played defensive end in college but he will transition to outside linebacker with the Broncos. He’s probably a longshot to make the 53-man roster, but the rookie pass rusher should be a strong candidate for the practice squad this fall.

