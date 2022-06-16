Check out these highlights from Broncos minicamp

The Denver Broncos wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Wednesday and players are now off until training camp practices begin in late July.

Before we head into the summer break, here’s a quick look back at the highlights from each day of minicamp this week, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.

Day 1

Competing every day. 😤 Minicamp highlights: pic.twitter.com/dinRS5Rwni — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 14, 2022

Day 2

Counting the days until we're doing this for real. 👏 Minicamp Day 2 highlights: pic.twitter.com/lxIkCbUBKM — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 15, 2022

Day 3

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett canceled practice today and the team’s having a field day at the indoor facility. 📸 @Allen_Greatness pic.twitter.com/uzZzu6YzB4 — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) June 15, 2022

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett canceled Wednesday’s practice and the team held team-bonding activities instead.

Up next for the Broncos is training camp. Last year, the team announced their camp schedule on July 1. Most practices were open to the public, with camp running from July 28-Aug. 19. The team will likely have a similar schedule this year, but the full details are still to-be-announced.

