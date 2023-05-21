Check out these highlights of new Broncos LB Seth Benson

After selecting Arkansas inside linebacker Drew Sanders in the third round of the NFL draft, the Denver Broncos added additional depth the linebacker room by signing Iowa’s Seth Benson as an undrafted free agent.

Benson (6-0, 231 pounds) totaled 95 tackles, one sack and one interception in 13 games with the Hawkeyes last fall. He is buried on the team’s depth chart behind Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Sanders and Jonas Griffith, but Benson should be a strong candidate for the practice squad if he is not able to make the 53-man roster this summer.

Denver might opt to carry five inside linebackers on the active roster this year to have more depth for special teams. If the Broncos do carry five ILBs, Benson could make the cut. His competition this summer will include Justin Strnad and Ray Wilborn.

Benson’s highlights from his time at Iowa can be seen in the above video.

