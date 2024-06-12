Check out these highlights of new Broncos LB Levelle Bailey

Earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos signed Fresno State linebacker Levelle Bailey as a college free agent following the 2024 NFL draft. Bailey was a fifth-year senior, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, playing in 58 collegiate contests.

Bailey totaled 277 total tackles (160 solo, 117 assisted), 25.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six interceptions, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over his five years. He was a two-time team captain, four-time Academic All-Mountain West team and a two-time All-Mountain West honorable mention at linebacker.

During his senior year in 2023, Bailey made a bevy of preseason watch lists: Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list, Bednarik Award watch list, Wuerffel Trophy watch list, Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, Shrine Bowl 1000, AllState Good Works Team, Phil Steele first-team All-Mountain West and Athlon Sports second-team All-Mountain West.

Check out his highlights below:

Bailey is a long shot to make the 53-man roster at linebacker this summer in a crowded room that already includes Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, Jonas Griffith and Justin Strnad. Bailey will get a chance to impress this summer, but his best chance to stick around might be on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire