Check out these highlights of new Broncos LB Drew Sanders

The Denver Broncos selected Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders with the 67th overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft last Friday.

Sanders will look to get on the field to bolster an already stout Broncos defense. Playing spending two years as a rotational player at Alabama, Sanders transferred to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season and he went on to rack up 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception last fall.

Denver already has Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton penciled in to start at inside linebacker this fall, but Sanders could enter the rotation as a rookie while also contributing on special teams.

Below, check out some of Sanders’s highlights from his time with the Razorbacks:

