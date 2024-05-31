Check out these highlights of new Broncos LB Alec Mock

The Denver Broncos signed an undrafted free agent out of the Air Force Academy, Alec Mock, earlier this offseason. Mock played inside linebacker at the academy and contributed for all four years. Mock will now aim to impress Denver’s coaches this summer.

Mock’s career at the Air Force was a sign of progress each year: In his first year, he recorded 13 tackles in 2020 and 53 as a sophomore in 2021, participating in 11 games. He continued progressing as a linebacker in 2022, with 65 tackles in 11 games. Lastly, in his senior season, he recorded 93 tackles in 13 games. He kept climbing and progressed each year.

Check out his highlights:

Mock will have an uphill climb to make the roster. So far, Denver has Alex Singleton and Cody Barton holding down the starting inside spots, while Drew Sanders and Jonas Griffith are the projected backups. Whether it’s on the active roster or on the practice squad spot, Mock will aim to make the squad during training camp this summer.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire