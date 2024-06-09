Check out these highlights of new Broncos DL Brandon Matterson

Following the 2024 NFL draft in late April, the Denver Broncos signed UTSA defensive lineman Brandon Matterson to their roster.

Matterson (6-2, 295 pounds) was a fifth-year senior with the Roadrunners prior to signing with the Broncos. During his time in college, Matterson played in 59 games, starting 20 of the contests. He recorded 100 total tackles (45 solo, 56 assisted), 15.5 tackles for loss and seven-and-a-half sacks across his career.

Also during his career, Matterson was named a four-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll member. In 2020, Matterson was an honorable mention All-Conference USA for his defensive line play.

In 2023, Matterson was named a third-team All-American Athletic Conference performer on the defensive line, and found himself on the Lombardi Award (outstanding college football lineman) Midseason Watch List. Check out his highlights below:

Matterson finds himself in an uphill battle for playing time prior to training camp. He might have gotten more reps if it weren’t for the Broncos’ acquisition of former New York Jet John Franklin-Myers in a draft-day trade last month. We will see how Matterson fits into defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s system this summer.

