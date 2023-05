The Denver Broncos signed defensive lineman PJ Mustipher as an undrafted free agent following the NFL draft in April and he’s now set to compete for a rotational role on the team’s defensive line this offseason.

Mustipher’s highlights from his time at Penn State can be seen in the above video. The 6-4, 315-pound defender could be a sleeper to watch for during training camp and preseason this summer.

