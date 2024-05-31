Check out these highlights of new Broncos DB Omar Brown

The Denver Broncos signed college free agent Omar Brown out of Nebraska following the 2024 NFL draft. Brown, who comes in with measurements of 6 feet and weighing 201 pounds, has the chance to perhaps make the roster or the practice squad with a productive summer.

His stats from Nebraska appear solid: he finished his final season with 12 appearances and eight starts. During that time, he totaled 51 tackles while adding three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception. His production allowed him to become an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection.

Check out his highlights:

Competing at a crowded position, Brown will face an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster this summer. Brandon Jones, Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke top the safety depth chart with JL Skinner, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Brown behind them. If there’s not room on the active roster, Brown should be a strong candidate for the practice squad in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire