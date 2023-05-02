Check out these highlights of new Broncos CB Riley Moss

The Denver Broncos drafted cornerback Riley Moss with the 83rd pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft last week.

Moss played his collegiate ball at Iowa. As a redshirt senior, Moss concluded his college career with a stellar campaign, totaling 46 tackles, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one interception. Moss and his experience may translate to the third-round pick getting on the field as a rookie.

Some draft pundits predicted Moss might transition to safety in the NFL, but the Broncos plan to use him primarily as a cornerback. He will likely contribute on special teams and rotate in on defense in 2023.

Check out Moss’s college highlights below.

