Check out these highlights of new Broncos CB Art Green

The Denver Broncos signed Art Green as a college free agent following the NFL draft in April and given the team’s depth at cornerback, he should have a decent shot to make the 53-man roster in 2023.

Green’s college highlights from his time at Houston can be seen in the above video. Green will aim to impress during training camp and preseason this summer while competing for a rotational role in the secondary.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More Broncos Buzz!

Should the Denver Broncos pursue DeAndre Hopkins? Broncos offseason roster: No. 93, DL D.J. Jones WATCH: Kareem Jackson discusses Sean Payton and Russell Wilson It's official: Broncos will have a player wear No. 0 this season Broncos injuries: 2 players recovering from 'minor' surgeries

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire