Check out hat Warriors' No. 28 pick will wear this year at 2019 NBA Draft

The NBA never ends. Exactly one week after the Warriors' 2018-19 season came to an end, they'll be on the clock for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Golden State owns the No. 28 pick in the draft this year. If the prospect they select is in the building at the Barclays Center in New York on June 20, he'll have the honor of hearing his name called beforing stepping on the stage and shaking hands with commissioner Adam Silver.

And he'll get to wear this hat.

warriorshat.jpg

(Photo via New Era Hat Company)

The 2019 NBA Draft hats are inspired by varsity jackets of the past. This blue Warriors hat features a felt Warriors patch on the front and a pin of the team's logo on the front panel.

Looking at the side of the hat, you'll notice custom details. Those include the team's established date of 1946, their location -- Golden State's says Bay Area, California -- and the Warriors' "Strength in Numbers" slogan.

The Warriors own the No. 28 pick in the draft this year. Mock draft's have the Dubs looking for a wing player, including Stanford's KZ Okpala. Golden State also owns the No. 58 overall selection.

Last year, the Warriors also owned the No. 28 pick in the draft. They selected shooting guard Jacob Evans III out of Cincinnati. He appeared in 30 games, averaging 1.3 points per game as a rookie.