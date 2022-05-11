Check out full list of 76 players invited to NBA Draft Combine

The NBA Draft Combine doesn’t move the top of teams’ draft boards much — mainly because those players don’t do anything but get measured and maybe a couple of team interviews. At most.

However, for players farther down the draft board, catching a GM’s eye at the combine next week in Chicago could be what cements them as a first-round pick, or gets them picked at all in the second round. It can move the needle. A year ago, Bones Hyland was among the guys helping his cause with a strong combine, and then he went on to have a likely All-Rookie Team season for the Nuggets.

Who will make that leap this year? Here’s the list of 76 candidates invited to the NBA Draft Combine May 18-20, a list that has been released to teams, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. These are in alphabetical order.

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Hugo Besson, Australia

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Christian Braun, Kansas

Kendall Brown, Baylor

John Butler Jr., Florida State

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Max Christie, Michigan State

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

JD Davison, Alabama

Moussa Diabate, Michigan

Ousmane Dieng, Australia

Khalifa Diop, Spain

Jalen Duren, Memphis

Tari Eason, LSU

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Michael Foster, G League Ignite

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

AJ Griffin, Duke

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Nikola Jovic, Serbia

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Ismael Kamagate, France

Trevor Keels, Duke

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Christian Koloko, Arizona

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

Justin Lewis, Marquette

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Matthew Mayer, Baylor

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Leonard Miller, Canada

Josh Minott, Memphis

Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Jean Montero, Overtime Elite

Wendell Moore, Duke

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Gabriele Procida, Italy

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State

David Roddy, Colorado State

Ryan Rollins, Toledo

Dereon Seabron, NC State

Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Matteo Spagnolo, Italy

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Dalen Terry, Arizona

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Jabari Walker, Colorado

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Peyton Watson, UCLA

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Mark Williams, Duke

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Fanbo Zeng, G League Ignite

Sixty players will be selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, fewer than the 76 invited to Chicago. Some of the players will return to college, others will get Summer League deals from teams and work to earn invites to training camps (then they likely are headed to the G-League).

Chet Holmgren (the center out of Gonzaga), Paolo Banchero from Duke and Jabari Smith of Auburn are currently projected to be the top three picks, although what order may be determined by who wins the NBA Draft Lottery in May. After those three, a good showing at the combine can help someone’s cause.

Potential No. 1 picks Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero declare for NBA draft Expected top 10 picks — Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin... Baylor’s Kendall Brown, likely first-round pick, declares for NBA draft

Check out full list of 76 players invited to NBA Draft Combine