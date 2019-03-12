Check out former Patriots OL Trent Brown's reaction upon hearing news of his $66 contract
What's the look on the face of someone who has just agreed to a $66 million contract?
Take a look at former Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown's Instagram post:
The call that changed my life... This is a result of sowing good seeds and having faith to stay the course. And the craziest part is he's nowhere near done. I did it all the right way, my way. Take it from me you can do whatever you want in life, all you have to do is believe in YOURSELF. YOU don't need anybody else. #GodsPlan #TB77 #GREATESTUNDERDOG #TwoStiff
A post shared by Trent Brown (@trent) on Mar 12, 2019 at 8:36am PDT
Brown parlayed his one season in New England protecting Tom Brady's blind side on the way to a Super Bowl championship into a four-year, $66 million ($36.75 million guaranteed) free-agent deal with the Raiders that he agreed to on Monday. Brown, 25, made $190,700 last season.
We can assume that's Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, giving him the news on "the call that changed my life" as the former seventh-round pick of the 49ers termed it. The massive (6-foot-8, 380-pound) left tackle is now the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.
