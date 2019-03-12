Check out former Patriots OL Trent Brown's reaction upon hearing news of his $66 contract originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

What's the look on the face of someone who has just agreed to a $66 million contract?

Take a look at former Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown's Instagram post:

Brown parlayed his one season in New England protecting Tom Brady's blind side on the way to a Super Bowl championship into a four-year, $66 million ($36.75 million guaranteed) free-agent deal with the Raiders that he agreed to on Monday. Brown, 25, made $190,700 last season.

We can assume that's Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, giving him the news on "the call that changed my life" as the former seventh-round pick of the 49ers termed it. The massive (6-foot-8, 380-pound) left tackle is now the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

