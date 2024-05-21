Check out the first look at Justin Fields as a Steeler

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off OTAs and thanks to think video on X, we got our first look at quarterback Justin Fields in a Steelers uniform throwing passes.

The Steelers worked a trade with the Chicago Bears to land Fields at the start of free agency. Fields is playing on the final year of his contract so it isn’t clear if he is a player the Steelers consider the future at the position or not but a decision on an extension could come as the Steelers get a better look at Fields in offseason workouts and the preseason.

Justin Fields throwing passes in a Steelers uniform we are so back! 🔥#Steelers pic.twitter.com/Skxc5litZ1 — PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire