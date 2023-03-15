Check out who filed suit to block LIV Golf's attempt to register its trademark

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman is seen on the first tee during the final round of the LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleón Golf Course, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)

MARANA, Ariz. — LIV Golf has another legal battle, but this time against a foe with a very familiar name.

LIV nightclub in Miami Beach has filed a court action to oppose LIV Golf's attempt to register its trademark.

In the Notice of Opposition, the nightclub states that the trademarks "are visually, phonetically and aurally similar and the goods/services share similarities."

In other words, the legendary discotheque in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is attempting to block the Saudi-backed golf league at the door.

Masters 2023:Can Rickie Fowler, others still qualify to play in the 2023 Masters? Yes, and here’s how

More:Why Gary Woodland chose to stick with PGA Tour over LIV Golf | D'Angelo

More:LIV golf: What do the initials of Saudi Arabia-backed professional tour mean?

LIV nightclub was founded by hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman in 2008 and has been recognized as one of the best clubs in the country. It is famous for its high energy and for attracting the rich and famous among actors, musicians, athletes and models.

LIV Golf was founded in 2022, is financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and is headed by CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman of Palm Beach Gardens. It has attracted some rich and famous golfers who jumped from the PGA Tour.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the filings go on to note that LIV Miami's trademarks are registered "across the globe" and have "been in use for 15 years." The conclusions of the filings are that "consumers will believe the LIV Golf trademarks are affiliated with or endorsed by" LIV Miami and "the registration of the LIV Golf trademarks will dilute the distinctive quality" of the LIV Miami trademarks.

Both companies chose LIV because it is the Roman numeral for 54. Each LIV Golf event is 54 holes and the perfect score in golf is considered to be a 54 — 18 birdies on a par-72 course. LIV the nightclub's location was built in 1954 and it has been referred to as Miami's Studio 54.

LIV's second event of the season, and the first this year in the U.S., will be Friday-Sunday at the Gallery Golf Club outside of Tucson.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: LIV nightclub in Miami Beach looking to block LIV Golf's attempt to register trademark