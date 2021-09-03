Check out how far Florida moved up in SI’s All-American recruiting rankings

Florida’s recruiting struggles in recent years have been well-documented, and for a while, it looked like the 2022 class could see the most disappointing finish since coach Dan Mullen was hired. But the last month has seen at least a bit of a turnaround.

The commitment of linebacker E.J. Lightsey and offensive tackle David Conner, both three-star recruits, saw Florida rise from No. 22 to No. 16 in the 247Sports Composite, and in the recently released update to the Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting rankings, the Gators are also moving up.

Previously No. 25, the Gators now rank 20th after the two additions in August.

13 Verbal Commitments Florida added EJ Lightsey, the Peach State linebacker who announced his decision with SI All-American. It also picked up in-state offensive lineman David Conner, helping to strengthen a major position of need for Dan Mullen up front.

Still, finishing ranked 20th is far from ideal for the Gators. Their class ranks sixth among SEC squads, behind even South Carolina, and after missing out on the top three for top recruit Walter Nolen, Florida may need someone like five-star receiver Evan Stewart to salvage a top-10 class.

