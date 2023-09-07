Check out how ex-Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson is listed on the Falcons' roster

Check out how ex-Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson is listed on the Falcons' roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

"How about a magic trick?"

Look at Cordarrelle Patterson's position on the Atlanta Falcons' depth chart. See the letter "J"? That stands for "Joker" because he's a wild card for his position. He can play anywhere.

That earmark motivated Patterson to fully embrace his unique position. Check out the J's new Twitter (X) profile picture.

Between 2019-20, Patterson played two seasons with the Bears. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl status from both seasons as a special teams player.

He led the league in kick return yards and touchdowns in both seasons he played with the Bears. He finished with 825 yards and one touchdown in 2019 and 1,017 yards and one touchdown during the 2020 season. He also recorded the longest return in 2020, taking one to the house for 104 yards.

But, as The Joker once said: "If you're good at something, never do it for free."

He signed a two-year deal worth $10.5 million with the Falcons after his last season with the Bears.

With the Falcons over the last two seasons, Patterson found comfort in the team's offense. Since joining Atlanta, Patterson has recorded 670 receiving yards, 1,313 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

