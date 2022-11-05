Check out every catch by Steelers WR George Pickens in the first half of the season

Eight games into his rookie season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has started to impress not just those connected with the Steelers but all of the NFL. His acrobatic catches became the norm in the first half of the year and with the trade of wide receiver Chase Claypool, Pickens looks to be an even bigger part of the offense in the second half.

Pickens has 26 catches for 338 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Check out the video below and you can relive every one of those catches from this talented rookie. Let us know in the comments which catch was your favorite and give us your predictions for how many catches you think Pickens finishes the season with.

Every GP catch through Week 8 🙌 📺 #NOvsPIT 11/13 at 1 PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/jStIVEvBfO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire