Check out these new Eagles sneakers from Nike
You can show off your Eagles support from your head to your toes. Literally.
Check out these new Nike shoes that are set to go on sale on-line and in-store at DICK'S Sporting Goods starting on Thursday, Aug. 8.
They're the Nike Air Soon Pegasus 36 sneakers in midnight green and they will be available for men and women. Price: $129.99.
Check them out:
nike_air_zoom_pagasus_36_philly_eagles_1.jpg
nike_air_zoom_pagasus_36_philly_eagles_2.jpg
nike_air_zoom_pagasus_36_philly_eagles_3.jpg
What do you think? Would you rock these?
Check out these new Eagles sneakers from Nike originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia