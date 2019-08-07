Check out these new Eagles sneakers from Nike

You can show off your Eagles support from your head to your toes. Literally.

Check out these new Nike shoes that are set to go on sale on-line and in-store at DICK'S Sporting Goods starting on Thursday, Aug. 8.

They're the Nike Air Soon Pegasus 36 sneakers in midnight green and they will be available for men and women. Price: $129.99.

Check them out:

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles shoes

What do you think? Would you rock these?





