Check out CU Athletics’ official whiskey in honor of Ralphie

DENVER (KDVR) – Soon, the University of Colorado Buffaloes will hit the field with hopefully a successful football season. This means game days will be filled with crowds along Folsom Field, the Prime effect and now CU Athletics’s new official whiskey.

On Thursday, the University of Colorado announced the official whiskey of CU Athletics along with a signature bottle dedicated to the beloved mascot, Ralphie.

Laws Whiskey House, a Colorado-based company, is now the official whiskey with a newly released bottle coined “Ralphie’s Reserve Straight Bourbon.”

CU said the sale of the whiskey is set to benefit the Ralphie Live Mascot Program, which cares for the live buffalo mascots as well as focuses on community outreach and education of the American bison.

Colorado University Athletics official whiskey (Courtesy of CU Athletics)

Colorado University Athletics official whiskey (Courtesy of Laws Whiskey House)

Colorado University Athletics official whiskey (Courtesy of Laws Whiskey House)

“We’re excited to partner with CU Athletics and we can’t wait for fans and visitors to discover a taste of Colorado through our whiskeys,” Al Laws, Founder and CEO of Laws Whiskey House, said in a press release. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to showcase the best whiskey we make and reinforces our Colorado roots.”

Even the whiskey has some of Colorado in it. Laws describe Ralphie’s bottle as “distilled from heirloom Colorado grain and water sourced from Eldorado Springs.”

Laws describe the full whiskey on its website, which is said to have aromas of red apple and cinnamon with a taste of brown sugar oatmeal, almond and cedar along with a finish of toffee.

The whiskey is available on Laws’ website and select locations across Colorado.

CU and Laws said they plan to announce another whiskey that will benefit the 5430 Alliance, which is involved with student name-image-license deals.

