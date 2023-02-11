Check out this Creamsicle ‘Color Rush’ Bucs concept uniform

We’re huge fans of all things Creamsicle and Bucco Bruce around here, which is why we’re thrilled that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back their classic throwback uniforms next season.

In the meantime, “The Graphic God” on Twitter has delivered his latest concept art for the Bucs, bringing a “Color Rush” version of Tampa Bay’s old threads to the table.

What do you think of this look?

