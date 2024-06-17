Check out the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp schedule, including public practices

The Cincinnati Bengals will begin training camp July 24 and will host 10 public practices, with the first one scheduled for July 29.

The open training camp practices will be on the Kettering Health Practice Fields just to the west of Paycor Stadium and parking is encouraged in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B. The NFL's clear bag policy will be in place for each of the practices.

Players will sign autographs for fans after the public practices.

Season ticket holders and those on the team's waiting list will have access to five exclusive practices, including the team's Back Together Weekend practice on July 28.

Cincinnati Bengals training camp schedule

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information. There will be no public access to practice on dates not listed below.

July 24 (Season ticket and waitlist members only; ticket required) – Gates open at 1:15 p.m. Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.

July 25 (Club members only; ticket required) – Gates open at 1:15 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

July 26 (Season ticket and waitlist members only; ticket required) – Gates open at 1:15 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

July 28 (Season ticket and waitlist members only; ticket required) – Gates open at 5 p.m. Practice from 6-8 p.m.

July 29 – Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

July 30 – Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

Aug. 1 – Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

Aug. 2 – Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

Aug. 4 – Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

Aug. 5 – Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

Aug. 7 – Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

Aug. 8 – Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

Aug. 12 – Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

Aug. 13 – Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

Aug. 20 (Season ticket and waitlist members only; ticket required) – Gates open at 1:15 p.m. Practice from 2:15-4:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals release 2024 NFL training camp schedule. Public practices set