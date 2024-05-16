Check out Cincinnati Bengals' NFL Week 1 odds against New England Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't see a significant change in odds to win the Super Bowl after Wednesday night's 2024 NFL schedule release, but some new odds are on the table.

The Bengals are +1400 (Bet $100 to win $1,400 with and overall payout of $1,500) to win the Super Bowl and +750 (Bet $100 to win $750 with and overall payout of $850) to win the AFC championship, according to BetMGM.

While the Bengals' odds to raise their first Lombardi Trophy weren't affected Wednesday, we now have odds on the first game against the New England Patriots.

Analysis: Breaking down the Bengals' 2024 schedule

Game-by-game predictions: Will the 2024 Bengals make the playoffs?

Where they rank: Check out Bengals' strength of schedule for 2024 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots 2024 NFL Week 1 odds

The Bengals are favored by anywhere from 8-to-9.5 points Week 1, according to multiple Sportsbooks. Draft Kings has the Bengals as 8-point favorites currently at -110 odds (Bet $110 to win $100 with an overall payout of $210). The Patriots will be one of five teams the Bengals face this year with a new head coach and they'll also have a new quarterback in Drake Maye, who was the third-overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

Bengals tickets: How to buy tickets for each game

Is Joe Burrow favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year?

Joe Burrow would notch his second Comeback Player of the Year award, but New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+100) is currently favored to win the award. Burrow won his first Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022 after leading the Bengals to Super Bowl 56 a year after tearing his ACL. He suffered a season-ending wrist injury last year against the Baltimore Ravens but was at voluntary workouts throwing the football. Burrow is currently +200 to win the award.

Is Ja'Marr Chase favored to win any NFL Honors awards?

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase notched his first NFL award as a rookie (2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year) and he's been one of the best wide receivers in the league since. He currently ranks third in odds for Offensive Player of the Year at +1200 behind Christian McAffrey (+650), Tyreek Hill (+650) and CeeDee Lamb (+850). The League MVP almost always goes to a quarterback and Offensive Player of the Year usually goes to a skill position player.

What are Joe Burrow's MVP odds?

Joe Burrow is tied with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud for third place in odds (+900)to win MVP behind Patrick Mahomes (+600) and Josh Allen (+800). Last year's MVP and two-time recipient Lamar Jackson is next in the odds list at +1000.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals vs. Patriots 2024 NFL Week 1 odds, point total