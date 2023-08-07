Check out the Cincinnati Bengals' first depth chart of the NFL preseason
The Cincinnati Bengals have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Head coach Zac Taylor's depth chart provides a closer look at what we can expect to see in terms of the lineup when the Bengals host the Green Bay Packers for a joint practice Wednesday and first preseason game Friday.
Most starters won't play in the first game, if any games at all, so it will mostly be rookies and reserve players on the field Friday night at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals offense
Wide receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin, Stanley Morgan, Malachi Carter
Left tackle: Orlando Brown Jr., Hakeem Adeniji, D’Ante Smith
Left guad: Cordell Volson, Ben Brown, Jaxson Kirkland
Center: Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Nate Gilliam
Right guard: Alex Cappa, Max Scharping
Right tackle: Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Cody Ford
Tight end: Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, Devin Asiasi, Tanner Hudson, Nick Bowers, Christian Trahan, (Mitchell Wilcox)
Wide receiver: Tyler Boyd, Trent Taylor, Charlie Jones, Mac Hippenhammer
Wide receiver: Tee Higgins, Kwamie Lassiter II, Andrei Iosivas, Shedrick Jackson
Quarterback: Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning, Reid Sinnett, (Joe Burrow)
Running back: Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans, Chase Brown, Jacob Saylors, Calvin Tyler Jr.
Cincinnati Bengals defense
Defensive end: Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Myles Murphy, Raymond Johnson III
Nose tackle: DJ Reader, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele, Tautala Pesefea Jr
Defensive tackle: BJ Hill, Zach Carter, Domenique Davis
Defensive end: Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Tarell Basham
Linebacker: Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie, Shaka Heyward, Tyler Murray
Linebacker: Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Keandre Jones, Jaylen Moody
Nickel cornerback: Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis,
Cornerback: Cam Taylor-Britt, Sidney Jones IV, Allan George
Cornerback: Chidobe Awuzie, DJ Turner II, Marvell Tell III
Safety: Nick Scott, Jordan Battle, Larry Brooks
Safety: Dax Hill, Michael J. Thomas, Tycen Anderson, Yusuf Corker
Cincinnati Bengals special teams
Punter: Drue Chrisman, Brad Robbins
Kicker: Evan McPherson
Long snapper: Cal Adomitis
Holder: Drue Chrisman, Brad Robbins
Punt returner: Trent Taylor, Charlie Jones
Kick returner: Chris Evans, Charlie Jones
