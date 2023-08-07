Check out the Cincinnati Bengals' first depth chart of the NFL preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Head coach Zac Taylor's depth chart provides a closer look at what we can expect to see in terms of the lineup when the Bengals host the Green Bay Packers for a joint practice Wednesday and first preseason game Friday.

Most starters won't play in the first game, if any games at all, so it will mostly be rookies and reserve players on the field Friday night at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals offense

Wide receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin, Stanley Morgan, Malachi Carter

Left tackle: Orlando Brown Jr., Hakeem Adeniji, D’Ante Smith

Left guad: Cordell Volson, Ben Brown, Jaxson Kirkland

Center: Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Nate Gilliam

Right guard: Alex Cappa, Max Scharping

Right tackle: Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Cody Ford

Tight end: Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, Devin Asiasi, Tanner Hudson, Nick Bowers, Christian Trahan, (Mitchell Wilcox)

Wide receiver: Tyler Boyd, Trent Taylor, Charlie Jones, Mac Hippenhammer

Wide receiver: Tee Higgins, Kwamie Lassiter II, Andrei Iosivas, Shedrick Jackson

Quarterback: Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning, Reid Sinnett, (Joe Burrow)

Running back: Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans, Chase Brown, Jacob Saylors, Calvin Tyler Jr.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) at the Cincinnati Bengals NFL training camp practice in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Cincinnati Bengals defense

Defensive end: Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Myles Murphy, Raymond Johnson III

Nose tackle: DJ Reader, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele, Tautala Pesefea Jr

Defensive tackle: BJ Hill, Zach Carter, Domenique Davis

Defensive end: Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Tarell Basham

Linebacker: Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie, Shaka Heyward, Tyler Murray

Linebacker: Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Keandre Jones, Jaylen Moody

Nickel cornerback: Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis,

Cornerback: Cam Taylor-Britt, Sidney Jones IV, Allan George

Cornerback: Chidobe Awuzie, DJ Turner II, Marvell Tell III

Safety: Nick Scott, Jordan Battle, Larry Brooks

Safety: Dax Hill, Michael J. Thomas, Tycen Anderson, Yusuf Corker

Cincinnati Bengals special teams

Punter: Drue Chrisman, Brad Robbins

Kicker: Evan McPherson

Long snapper: Cal Adomitis

Holder: Drue Chrisman, Brad Robbins

Punt returner: Trent Taylor, Charlie Jones

Kick returner: Chris Evans, Charlie Jones

