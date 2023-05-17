Check out the Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 NFL preseason schedule

A week after announcing the regular-season schedule, the Cincinnati Bengals announced their preseason schedule.

The Bengals will host one exhibition game at Paycor Stadium this season against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Cincinnati has nine home regular season games this season, which is why they only host one preseason game. When the NFL schedule moved to a 17-game schedule, teams that host nine games during the season only get to host one preseason game. It rotates each year as the Bengals hosted two preseason games last year because they only hosted eight regular-season games.

Cincinnati will hit the road for the final two weeks of the preseason, traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and will wrap up the preseason against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

The dates and times of the Bengals' training camp practices have not been released to the public.

Full Bengals NFL Preseason schedule

Aug. 11, Green Bay Packers, 7 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

Aug. 18, at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

Aug. 26, at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals 2023 NFL preseason schedule dates, times